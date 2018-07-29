ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.58.

NOW stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.95. 3,286,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,817. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -175.19, a P/E/G ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $16,448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares in the company, valued at $32,086,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,187 shares of company stock worth $72,937,475. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

