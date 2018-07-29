Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 4,810 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $90.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.