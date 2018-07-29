Semtech (SMTC) versus Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Financial Review

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semtech and Solaredge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 0 11 0 3.00 Solaredge Technologies 2 2 10 0 2.57

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $54.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $56.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Solaredge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $587.85 million 5.49 $36.42 million $1.40 34.82 Solaredge Technologies $607.04 million 4.00 $84.17 million $2.25 23.98

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Solaredge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 6.44% 12.05% 7.43% Solaredge Technologies 15.06% 32.27% 20.61%

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, such as satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

