Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific opened at $16.17 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.45. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

In other Semler Scientific news, VP Daniel E. Conger sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.