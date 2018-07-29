SemiLEDs (LEDS) & Resonant (RESN) Head-To-Head Review

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SemiLEDs and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -31.09% -36.21% -15.16% Resonant -3,436.54% -98.33% -87.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SemiLEDs and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonant 0 0 6 0 3.00

Resonant has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 107.51%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $9.21 million 1.45 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Resonant $650,000.00 185.73 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -3.60

SemiLEDs has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Resonant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

