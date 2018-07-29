Seaport Global Securities Comments on Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2019 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $22.95 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $443.77 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $450.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after purchasing an additional 806,241 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 517,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,931,000 after purchasing an additional 172,528 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,127,000 after purchasing an additional 110,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 145.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

