SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) vs. DryShips (DRYS) Financial Analysis

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ: SHIP) and DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and DryShips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -0.47% -1.10% -0.14% DryShips -13.98% -5.23% -3.70%

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DryShips has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and DryShips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00 DryShips 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than DryShips.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of DryShips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DryShips pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and DryShips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.45 -$3.23 million N/A N/A DryShips $100.72 million 5.07 -$42.54 million N/A N/A

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DryShips.

Summary

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock beats DryShips on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About DryShips

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

