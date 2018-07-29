S&CO Inc. Increases Holdings in HB Fuller Co (FUL)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. HB Fuller makes up 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.42% of HB Fuller worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,896,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,295,000 after buying an additional 108,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 641,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 413,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1,935.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 212,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUL opened at $56.41 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $789.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.00%. sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.80%.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

