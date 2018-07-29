Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 80,771,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,973 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $38.52 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2009 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

