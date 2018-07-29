SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. 609,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $177.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.49, a PEG ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,699,994.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $500,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,984 shares of company stock worth $37,231,290 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 49,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

