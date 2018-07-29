Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $96.19 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,363.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

