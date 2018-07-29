Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 2.0% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $61,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.51.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,252.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $918.60 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

