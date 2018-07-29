Santander Upgrades Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) to Buy

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLRS. Cowen dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV opened at $7.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

