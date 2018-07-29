Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

SC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,810 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 839,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,026,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 590,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 384,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

