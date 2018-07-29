Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

