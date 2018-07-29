Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Sanderson Farms has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Sanderson Farms opened at $100.46 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.39. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Buckingham Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Sanderson Farms declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

