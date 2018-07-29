SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Reaches $26.86 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. SaluS has a market cap of $26.86 million and $111,277.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $26.57 or 0.00324031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005066 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006156 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00066058 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000881 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,794 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

