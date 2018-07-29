Saia Inc (SAIA) Receives $77.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 248.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 12.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 319,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 307,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Saia had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Saia will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

