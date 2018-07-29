SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

SAGE Therapeutics traded down $1.82, hitting $150.82, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 390,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,242. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

