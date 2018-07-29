Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Downgraded by First Analysis to Equal Weight

First Analysis cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. First Analysis also issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safeguard Scientifics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 114,125 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

