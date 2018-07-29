Sabre (SABR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $988.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

