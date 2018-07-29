Ryerson (RYI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

RYI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of Ryerson opened at $12.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.95. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 95.92% and a net margin of 0.36%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryerson by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 141.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryerson by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

