Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 33,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.