Ryanair (RYA) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair (LON:RYA) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair opened at GBX 1,441.50 ($19.08) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ryanair has a 12 month low of GBX 13.99 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.