RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.