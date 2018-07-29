RWC Asset Management LLP Has $35.11 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Kansas City Southern worth $35,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:KSU opened at $116.85 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,816 shares of company stock worth $896,304. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

