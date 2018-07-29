Royal Kingdom Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,536.00 and $56.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royal Kingdom Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003728 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00406855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00168074 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Profile

Royal Kingdom Coin was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. The official website for Royal Kingdom Coin is www.royalkingdomcoin.com . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Trading

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royal Kingdom Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royal Kingdom Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.