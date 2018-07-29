Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has been assigned a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,725 ($36.07) to GBX 2,850 ($37.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,880.24 ($38.12).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,599 ($34.40) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.14).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.