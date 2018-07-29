Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000.

Shares of DMO opened at $22.51 on Friday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

