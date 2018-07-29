Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 11,522.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.34% of Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

