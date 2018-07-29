Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 229,787 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 563,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In other ImmunoGen news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.