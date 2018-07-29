Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toromont Industries (TIH) Price Target to C$65.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.00.

Toromont Industries opened at C$66.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$67.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.09). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of C$676.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

In other news, insider David Wetherald sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$264,000.00. Also, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$285,500.00. Insiders sold 46,550 shares of company stock worth $2,737,592 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

