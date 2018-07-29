Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $281.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

