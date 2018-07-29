Roper Technologies (ROP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $298.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $226.81 and a one year high of $312.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,165,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $299.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,394,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

