Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Chas Smith Sells 87,272 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $4,181,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chas Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $3,702,078.24.

On Friday, May 25th, Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,339,899.44.

Roku opened at $47.54 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $41,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 80.0% in the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $12,786,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $6,820,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

