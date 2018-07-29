Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

COL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 538.7% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 56,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.