Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.
COL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 538.7% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 56,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Collins Company Profile
Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.
