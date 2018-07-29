Rockwell Automation (ROK) versus Nanometrics (NANO) Financial Analysis

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) and Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Nanometrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nanometrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Nanometrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 5.97% 48.24% 14.85% Nanometrics 14.64% 16.38% 13.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rockwell Automation and Nanometrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 11 2 0 2.07 Nanometrics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus price target of $185.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Nanometrics has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Nanometrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanometrics is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Nanometrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.31 billion 3.66 $825.70 million $6.76 27.23 Nanometrics $258.62 million 3.41 $30.20 million $1.23 29.99

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Nanometrics. Rockwell Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanometrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nanometrics does not pay a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanometrics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Nanometrics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and various packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, and mining and metal industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LED, solar photovoltaic, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. It also offers NanoDiffract, a modeling, visualization, and analysis software that takes signals from the automated and integrated metrology systems providing critical dimension, thickness, and optical properties from in line measurements; SpectraProbe, a model-less fitting engine that enables fast time to solution for in-line excursion detection and control; NanoGen, an enterprise scale computing hardware system that is deployed to run the computing intensive analysis software; and NanoCentral, a fab based networking and server system providing connectivity and compute support to SpectraProbe and connected measurement systems. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

