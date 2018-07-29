Rocket Pool Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00008541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003731 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00407587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00168255 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

