Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 240 by Deutsche Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 240 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 230 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 251.48.

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

