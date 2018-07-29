River Road Asset Management LLC Has $56.12 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 88,010 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $56,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,783,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $985,374,000 after acquiring an additional 77,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,037,808,000 after acquiring an additional 498,411 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $744,188,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM opened at $62.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

