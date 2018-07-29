RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

REDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman traded up $0.09, reaching $13.23, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 67,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,697. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $727.65 million and a P/E ratio of 132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.