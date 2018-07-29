Rimbit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $611.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a total market cap of $282,667.00 and approximately $611.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums . The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

