Rightmove (RMV) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($62.21) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,400 ($58.24). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.89) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,572.33 ($60.52).

Shares of Rightmove opened at GBX 4,934 ($65.31) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.82).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

