Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) Stock

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $35.70 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $37.67.

