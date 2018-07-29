Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.92

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.92 and last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 48483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of C$263.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

