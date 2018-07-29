Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 131,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $4,064,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.