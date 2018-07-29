Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) & Gecina (GECFF)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ: WHLR) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Gecina does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.00%. Given Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.15% -34.16% -2.63% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $58.53 million 0.80 -$12.09 million N/A N/A Gecina $548.20 million 23.03 N/A N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gecina beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers. For additional information about the Company, please visit: www.whlr.us.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

