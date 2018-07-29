Reviewing Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) & Carnival (CCL)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE: TGP) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock 6.38% 6.08% 2.06% Carnival 15.40% 12.31% 7.21%

This table compares Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock and Carnival’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock $432.68 million 2.99 $33.96 million $1.00 16.25 Carnival $17.51 billion 1.76 $2.61 billion $3.82 15.24

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock 0 4 1 0 2.20 Carnival 0 5 12 0 2.71

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $19.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Carnival has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival is more favorable than Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Dividends

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carnival has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carnival beats Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of February 22, 2018, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers, 29 LPG/multigas carriers, and 4 conventional tankers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

