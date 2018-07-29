Reviewing Premier (PRHL) & Southern (SO)

Premier (OTCMKTS: PRHL) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Premier alerts:

This table compares Premier and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Southern 4.88% 12.97% 2.95%

Premier has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Southern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 4 9 4 0 2.00

Southern has a consensus price target of $47.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Premier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $4.79 million 1.67 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Southern $23.03 billion 2.11 $880.00 million $3.02 15.88

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Summary

Southern beats Premier on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 15 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 35 solar facilities, 8 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 82,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.