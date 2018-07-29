Reviewing Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) and DeNA (DNACF)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS: NTTYY) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and DeNA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $106.55 billion 0.86 $8.21 billion $4.12 11.22 DeNA $1.26 billion 2.29 $215.66 million $1.43 13.38

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DeNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DeNA does not pay a dividend. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.70% 8.49% 4.71% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats DeNA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. The company also operates DeNA Travel, an online travel service; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile. In addition, it operates Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Showroom, a virtual stage where fans watch their artists' performance live; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; and Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app. Further, the company offers Mycode, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website; and Mirrativ, a livestreaming app. Additionally, it provides Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless and shared transportation service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

